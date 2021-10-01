Charlotte Observer Logo
Gonzales expected to start for the Mariners against the Angels

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels (75-84, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-70, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (7-8, 3.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-5, 3.80 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -172, Angels +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Los Angeles will face off on Friday.

The Mariners are 45-33 in home games in 2020. The Seattle pitching staff averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Tyler Anderson leads them with a mark of 7.3.

The Angels are 35-42 in road games. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .351.

The Mariners won the last meeting 5-1. Marco Gonzales earned his 10th victory and Jake Fraley went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Seattle. Jose Quijada registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 63 extra base hits and is batting .212.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 45 home runs and is slugging .588.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 9-1, .253 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Angels: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Angels: Kyle Tyler: (toe), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Jaime Barria: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Taylor Ward: (undisclosed), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

