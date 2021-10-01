Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Morgan scheduled to start for Indians at Rangers

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Cleveland Indians (78-81, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (59-100, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (4-7, 5.27 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-4, 7.04 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +110, Indians -130; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Cleveland will face off on Friday.

The Rangers are 35-43 in home games in 2020. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .293, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .352.

The Indians are 38-40 on the road. Cleveland has hit 200 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads them with 36, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 10-6. Trevor Stephan earned his third victory and Bradley Zimmer went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Jordan Lyles registered his 11th loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 59 extra base hits and is batting .244.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 73 extra base hits and 101 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Indians: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Thursday Sports in Brief

October 01, 2021 3:17 AM

Sports

Chicago visits Toronto FC, aims to break 3-game road slide

October 01, 2021 3:15 AM

Sports

Zardes leads Columbus against Philadelphia after 2-goal outing

October 01, 2021 3:15 AM

Sports

Salloi leads Sporting Kansas City into matchup with Houston after 2-goal game

October 01, 2021 3:15 AM

Sports

Nashville SC and New York City FC hit the pitch

October 01, 2021 3:15 AM

Sports

Ruidiaz leads Seattle against Colorado after 2-goal showing

October 01, 2021 3:15 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service