Peralta expected to start for the Tigers against White Sox

Detroit Tigers (76-83, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (91-68, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Wily Peralta (4-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-6, 2.72 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 172 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -260, Tigers +214; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Detroit will square off on Friday.

The White Sox are 51-27 in home games in 2020. Chicago has hit 187 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 29, averaging one every 19.2 at-bats.

The Tigers are 34-44 on the road. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .351.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-7. Dallas Keuchel notched his ninth victory and Eloy Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Matt Manning took his seventh loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 113 RBIs and is batting .260.

Grossman leads the Tigers with 23 home runs and is batting .236.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Dylan Cease: (elbow), Brian Goodwin: (back).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Gregory Soto: (finger), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Victor Reyes: (groin), Derek Hill: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).