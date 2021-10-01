Baltimore Orioles to visit the Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles (52-107, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (88-71, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD Blue Jays: Steven Matz (13-7, 3.88 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 139 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Baltimore will meet on Friday.

The Blue Jays are 44-33 on their home turf. Toronto has slugged .461 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .596.

The Orioles are 25-53 on the road. Baltimore has hit 192 home runs as a team this season. Ryan Mountcastle leads them with 33, averaging one every 15.8 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 22-7. Steven Matz earned his 12th victory and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 2-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBIs for Toronto. Zac Lowther took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 46 home runs and has 107 RBIs.

Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 33 home runs and has 89 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Joakim Soria: (covid-19), David Phelps: (right lat), Thomas Hatch: (hamstring).

Orioles: Tyler Wells: (shoulder), Tanner Scott: (knee), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Chris Ellis: (shoulder), Keegan Akin: (adductor), DJ Stewart: (knee), Anthony Santander: (knee), Ramon Urias: (adductor), Jorge Mateo: (lumbar).