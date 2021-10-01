Cortes Jr. expected to start as New York hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (98-61, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (91-68, second in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2, 2.85 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -120, Rays +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Tampa Bay will meet on Friday.

The Yankees are 45-33 on their home turf. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .322 this season, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .367.

The Rays are 46-32 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Randy Arozarena leads the team with a mark of .273.

The Rays won the last meeting 14-0. Luis Patino recorded his second victory and Austin Meadows went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Tampa Bay. Gerrit Cole took his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 39 home runs and is batting .282.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 36 home runs and has 92 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .261 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rays: 6-4, .256 batting average, 2.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Joey Gallo: (forearm), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Luke Voit: (knee), DJ LeMahieu: (hip).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Adam Conley: (covid-19), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Nick Anderson: (back), Yandy Diaz: (ribs).