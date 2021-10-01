Hurricanes fall to Lightning: Quick observations from Carolina’s game in Tampa

Carolina Hurricanes’ Spencer Smallman backhands a goal past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Hugo Alnefelt as Brandon Crawley (57) defends during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) AP

Quick observations from the Carolina Hurricanes’ second preseason game Friday, a the Tampa Bay Lightning:

▪ The Lightning had Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman and a mostly veteran cast in the game. The Canes left Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen, Jaccob Slavin and a lot of those guys in Raleigh.

The vets made their mark. Derek Stepan and Jordan Martinook each scored for the Canes, who led 3-1 in the second period. The Lightning tied it 3-3 on a power-play goal from a newcomer with a little age on him, Corey Perry.

Gabriel Fortier had a hat trick for Tampa Bay, the third goal shorthanded for a 7-5 lead in the third. C.J. Smith had two goals and an assist for the Canes, both in the third. Goalie Antti Raanta, in his first start, faced 25 shots and allowed seven.

▪ Seth Jarvis is in a tough predicament: either make the Canes roster for the season or be sent back to his junior team, the Portland Winterhawks. The problem is Jarvis, the Canes’ first-round draft pick in 2020, probably is not ready for the full grind of the NHL but is too good for another year in the Western Hockey League.

One NHL scout at Tuesday’s game said Seth Jarvis was the best player he saw at the Tampa Bay prospects tournament last month among all four teams. If eligible to play in the AHL this season, Jarvis could continue to develop his game with better players while being eligible for callups to the Canes. But that wont happen.

It’s possible Carolina could keep Jarvis, who has a three-year entry-level contract, on the roster for nine games, then make their decision — likely an inevitable, unfortunate return to junior, not activating that first year of his contract.

▪ Brind’Amour has said the biggest hurdle some of the new players have is the learning curve of absorbing the Canes’ aggressive system, especially for defensemen. So it has been for Ethan Bear, who come to Carolina in the trade that sent Warren Foegele to Edmonton and played his first game Friday for the Canes.

Bear took a shot off the foot in the first and was in pain. But kept on playing. A good sign.

▪ There is going to be some very good players on that Chicago Wolves roster this season.

▪ Is it too early to speculate on how the goalie will split the regular-season games with Raanta and Frederik Andersen?

One guess would be close to a 50-50 split, keeping the two veterans sharper and fresher. The caveat: injuries.

Rough night Friday for Raanta, who didn’t get a lot of help in the third.

▪ This won’t be the season that Jarvis, Jamieson Rees and Jack Drury play for the Canes. But that season might come soon. Brind’Amour has to like their 200-foot games and commitment to playing in all three zones.