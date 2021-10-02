Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 19, Deuel 18, OT
Alcester-Hudson 28, Burke 27
Avon 50, Colome 14
Bennett County 58, Hill City 28
Beresford 23, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7
Brandon Valley 25, Sioux Falls Lincoln 22
Canistota 50, Irene-Wakonda 0
Canton 6, West Central 0
Castlewood 14, Arlington/Lake Preston 6
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38, Little Wound 28
Crow Creek 64, Marty Indian 12
Faith 64, Newell 32
Flandreau 41, Parker 6
Gayville-Volin 57, Centerville 22
Groton Area 35, Dakota Hills 0
Hanson 22, Chester 20
Harrisburg 49, Rapid City Stevens 25
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Sully Buttes 6
Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Britton-Hecla 18
Hot Springs 34, Custer 0
Ipswich 20, Faulkton 6
Jones County 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 22
Lennox 28, Sioux Falls Christian 12
Leola/Frederick 46, North Central Co-Op 0
Lower Brule 30, McLaughlin 22
Lyman 36, Kadoka Area 16
Madison 40, Tri-Valley 0
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Baltic 8
Milbank 36, Dakota Valley 13
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 28, Jim River 26
New Underwood 34, Philip 28
Northwestern 12, Great Plains Lutheran 8
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 57, Colman-Egan 8
Parkston 35, Kimball/White Lake 7
Pierre 61, Huron 7
Platte-Geddes 28, Bon Homme 0
Potter County 50, Langford 12
Redfield 28, Mobridge-Pollock 14
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 61, Rapid City Central 3
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Sioux Falls Jefferson 21
Sioux Falls Washington 35, Brookings 14
Sioux Valley 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 28
St. Thomas More 22, Spearfish 21, OT
Stanley County 27, Lemmon/McIntosh 8
Sturgis Brown 45, Belle Fourche 21
Tea Area 63, Douglas 6
Timber Lake 42, Harding County 6
Tiospa Zina Tribal 50, Crazy Horse 6
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 18
Vermillion 33, Dell Rapids 28
Wall 57, White River 0
Warner 25, Florence/Henry 14
Watertown 30, Aberdeen Central 0
Winnebago, Neb. 62, Pine Ridge 12
Winner 32, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Wolsey-Wessington 28, Gregory 10
Yankton 45, Mitchell 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments