Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 46, Malad 14

American Falls 41, Wendell 14

Bishop Kelly 51, Middleton 42

Blackfoot 24, Hillcrest 0

Bonneville 13, Shelley 7

Butte County 40, Dietrich 8

Capital 50, Boise 28

Declo def. Valley, forfeit

Eagle 32, Timberline 10

Emmett 53, Caldwell 8

Firth 75, Ririe 0

Grace 53, Rockland 36

Highland 24, Thunder Ridge 14

Marsh Valley 21, South Fremont 20

Meridian 15, Skyview 7

Minico 43, Canyon Ridge 12

Mountain Home 14, Jerome 13

Mountain View 57, Centennial 14

N. Gem 54, Challis 0

Nampa Christian 43, New Plymouth 16

Pocatello 42, Burley 13

Potlatch 60, Logos 0

Raft River 48, Glenns Ferry 6

Rigby 42, Idaho Falls 19

Sandpoint 28, Lake City 13

Skyline 38, Madison 14

Sugar-Salem 24, Preston 14

Weiser 67, Payette 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

