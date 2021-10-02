Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 46, Malad 14
American Falls 41, Wendell 14
Bishop Kelly 51, Middleton 42
Blackfoot 24, Hillcrest 0
Bonneville 13, Shelley 7
Butte County 40, Dietrich 8
Capital 50, Boise 28
Declo def. Valley, forfeit
Eagle 32, Timberline 10
Emmett 53, Caldwell 8
Firth 75, Ririe 0
Grace 53, Rockland 36
Highland 24, Thunder Ridge 14
Marsh Valley 21, South Fremont 20
Meridian 15, Skyview 7
Minico 43, Canyon Ridge 12
Mountain Home 14, Jerome 13
Mountain View 57, Centennial 14
N. Gem 54, Challis 0
Nampa Christian 43, New Plymouth 16
Pocatello 42, Burley 13
Potlatch 60, Logos 0
Raft River 48, Glenns Ferry 6
Rigby 42, Idaho Falls 19
Sandpoint 28, Lake City 13
Skyline 38, Madison 14
Sugar-Salem 24, Preston 14
Weiser 67, Payette 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
