Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcoa 38, Cookeville 0

Austin-East 20, Union County 8

BGA 52, Goodpasture 21

Beech 63, West Creek 25

Bolivar Central 41, Bolton 28

Booker T. Washington 27, Middleton 0

Bradley Central 28, Bearden 16

Brentwood 20, Independence 17

Brentwood Academy 25, CBHS 7

Briarcrest 30, MUS 28

CAK 26, Daniel Boone 2

CPA 34, Franklin Road Academy 6

Camden Central 64, Houston County 48

Campbell County 14, Clinton 6

Cane Ridge 20, Smyrna 7

Cannon County 14, Grundy County 0

Centennial 34, Franklin 7

Chattanooga Christian 57, Boyd Buchanan 13

Christian Heritage, Ga. 41, Lakeway Christian 0

Clarksville NE 61, Clarksville NW 20

Clay County 61, Red Boiling Springs 14

Cloudland 20, West Greene 7

Coalfield 41, Midway 34

Coffee County 33, Warren County 14

Collierville 22, Germantown 0

Collinwood 16, Huntland 0

Columbia Academy 27, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 21

Copper Basin 46, Lookout Valley 25

Cumberland Gap 36, Happy Valley 12

DCA 38, Clarksville Academy 0

David Crockett 45, Cherokee 0

Dyer County 47, Memphis Overton 12

Dyersburg 29, Covington 22

Eagleville 32, Wayne County 14

East Hamilton 44, Chattanooga Central 27

East Ridge 35, Sequoyah 26

Elizabethton 49, Sullivan East 0

Ensworth 55, Antioch 7

Farragut 49, Knoxville Hardin Valley 3

Fayette Ware 45, Kirby 28

Fayetteville 18, Cornersville 8

Forrest 24, Cascade 7

Franklin County 31, Lincoln County 7

Friendship Christian 51, Bell Buckle 0

Gallatin 37, Rossview 0

Gibbs 49, Scott County 19

Gordonsville 48, Jo Byrns 6

Green Hill 22, East Nashville Literature 21

Greeneville 66, Seymour 7

Hardin County 37, Lexington 7

Harriman 14, Oliver Springs 6

Haywood County 56, Jackson North Side 18

Hendersonville 54, Clarksville 21

Hillsboro 47, Hunters Lane 22

Houston 9, Bartlett 6

Humboldt 22, Greenfield 21

Huntingdon 49, Gibson County 8

Jackson Christian 42, Rosemark Academy 7

Jackson County 40, Maplewood 18

Jackson South Side 28, Chester County 7

Jefferson County 35, Dobyns-Bennett 21

Johnson County 29, Claiborne County 26

Karns 28, Lenoir City 21

Kenwood 32, Portland 27

Kingston 41, McMinn Central 14

Knoxville Catholic 35, Father Ryan 33

Knoxville Central 69, Cocke County 0

Knoxville Webb 24, Grace Christian 6

Knoxville West 56, Heritage 6

Lake County 26, West Carroll 20

Lausanne Collegiate 21, ECS 7

Lebanon 30, Shelbyville 8

Lewis County 34, Adamsville 7

Lipscomb Academy 54, Davidson Academy 20

Loudon 40, Brainerd 26

MBA 20, Pope John Paul II 17

Marion County 51, Tellico Plains 6

Maryville 42, Cleveland 7

McCallie 28, Baylor 20

McEwen 36, Perry County 0

McKenzie 23, Dresden 14

McNairy Central 42, Liberty Magnet 6

Meigs County 53, Polk County 3

Melrose 54, Craigmont 36

Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 34, Westwood 6

Memphis Central 49, Kingsbury 0

Memphis East 49, St. Benedict 40

Middle Tennessee Christian 35, King's Academy 20

Milan 50, Crockett County 6

Millington 14, Ripley 7

Montgomery Central 12, Greenbrier 6

Munford 44, Brighton 20

Nashville Christian 49, Grace Christian - Franklin 3

Nashville Overton 42, McGavock 20

Nolensville 45, Spring Hill 0

North Greene 40, Cosby 20

Northpoint Christian, Miss. 27, St. George's 13

Oakdale 42, Sunbright 6

Oakland 63, Blackman 36

Obion County 45, South Gibson 20

Ooltewah 58, Howard 6

PURE 33, Southwind 0

Page 42, Columbia 35

Peabody 36, Halls 0

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 59, Glencliff 0

Pigeon Forge 17, Northview Academy 0

Powell 38, Oak Ridge 7

Red Bank 48, Hixson 6

Rhea County 30, Walker Valley 7

Richland 42, Mt. Pleasant 0

Ridgeway 35, Wooddale 7

Riverside 20, East Hickman 14

Rockvale 19, Stewarts Creek 14

Rockwood 24, Oneida 13

Science Hill 34, Morristown East 14

Scotts Hill 24, Hickman County 20

Sequatchie County 36, Community 26

Sevier County 34, Knoxville Halls 28

Signal Mountain 34, Sweetwater 27

Silverdale Baptist Academy 42, Notre Dame 6

Smith County 24, Stratford 7

South Doyle 43, Knoxville Fulton 21

South Fulton 44, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0

South Greene 28, Hampton 22

Springfield 6, Henry County 3

Stewart County 35, Sycamore 14

Stone Memorial 21, Cumberland County 9

Summit 49, Ravenwood 28

Tennessee 24, Morristown West 21

Trezevant 20, Douglass 0

Trinity Christian Academy def. Harding Academy, forfeit

Trousdale County 54, Harpeth 34

Tullahoma 55, Hillwood 6

Tyner Academy 46, Bledsoe County 6

Unaka 52, Harlan, Ky. 34

Unicoi County 20, Chuckey-Doak 12

University-Jackson 42, Fayette Academy 0

Upperman 41, Macon County 14

Volunteer 47, Grainger 18

Watertown 42, East Robertson 8

Waverly Central 19, Monterey 14

West Ridge 28, William Blount 21

Westmoreland 35, Whites Creek 6

Westview 42, Union City 7

White House 21, Fairview 14

White House-Heritage 7, Cheatham County 0

White Station 28, Cordova 6

Whitehaven 33, Arlington 0

Whitwell 53, Sale Creek 22

Wilson Central 43, White County 38

York Institute 49, Wartburg Central 0

Zion Christian Academy 28, FACS 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

