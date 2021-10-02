Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcoa 38, Cookeville 0
Austin-East 20, Union County 8
BGA 52, Goodpasture 21
Beech 63, West Creek 25
Bolivar Central 41, Bolton 28
Booker T. Washington 27, Middleton 0
Bradley Central 28, Bearden 16
Brentwood 20, Independence 17
Brentwood Academy 25, CBHS 7
Briarcrest 30, MUS 28
CAK 26, Daniel Boone 2
CPA 34, Franklin Road Academy 6
Camden Central 64, Houston County 48
Campbell County 14, Clinton 6
Cane Ridge 20, Smyrna 7
Cannon County 14, Grundy County 0
Centennial 34, Franklin 7
Chattanooga Christian 57, Boyd Buchanan 13
Christian Heritage, Ga. 41, Lakeway Christian 0
Clarksville NE 61, Clarksville NW 20
Clay County 61, Red Boiling Springs 14
Cloudland 20, West Greene 7
Coalfield 41, Midway 34
Coffee County 33, Warren County 14
Collierville 22, Germantown 0
Collinwood 16, Huntland 0
Columbia Academy 27, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 21
Copper Basin 46, Lookout Valley 25
Cumberland Gap 36, Happy Valley 12
DCA 38, Clarksville Academy 0
David Crockett 45, Cherokee 0
Dyer County 47, Memphis Overton 12
Dyersburg 29, Covington 22
Eagleville 32, Wayne County 14
East Hamilton 44, Chattanooga Central 27
East Ridge 35, Sequoyah 26
Elizabethton 49, Sullivan East 0
Ensworth 55, Antioch 7
Farragut 49, Knoxville Hardin Valley 3
Fayette Ware 45, Kirby 28
Fayetteville 18, Cornersville 8
Forrest 24, Cascade 7
Franklin County 31, Lincoln County 7
Friendship Christian 51, Bell Buckle 0
Gallatin 37, Rossview 0
Gibbs 49, Scott County 19
Gordonsville 48, Jo Byrns 6
Green Hill 22, East Nashville Literature 21
Greeneville 66, Seymour 7
Hardin County 37, Lexington 7
Harriman 14, Oliver Springs 6
Haywood County 56, Jackson North Side 18
Hendersonville 54, Clarksville 21
Hillsboro 47, Hunters Lane 22
Houston 9, Bartlett 6
Humboldt 22, Greenfield 21
Huntingdon 49, Gibson County 8
Jackson Christian 42, Rosemark Academy 7
Jackson County 40, Maplewood 18
Jackson South Side 28, Chester County 7
Jefferson County 35, Dobyns-Bennett 21
Johnson County 29, Claiborne County 26
Karns 28, Lenoir City 21
Kenwood 32, Portland 27
Kingston 41, McMinn Central 14
Knoxville Catholic 35, Father Ryan 33
Knoxville Central 69, Cocke County 0
Knoxville Webb 24, Grace Christian 6
Knoxville West 56, Heritage 6
Lake County 26, West Carroll 20
Lausanne Collegiate 21, ECS 7
Lebanon 30, Shelbyville 8
Lewis County 34, Adamsville 7
Lipscomb Academy 54, Davidson Academy 20
Loudon 40, Brainerd 26
MBA 20, Pope John Paul II 17
Marion County 51, Tellico Plains 6
Maryville 42, Cleveland 7
McCallie 28, Baylor 20
McEwen 36, Perry County 0
McKenzie 23, Dresden 14
McNairy Central 42, Liberty Magnet 6
Meigs County 53, Polk County 3
Melrose 54, Craigmont 36
Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 34, Westwood 6
Memphis Central 49, Kingsbury 0
Memphis East 49, St. Benedict 40
Middle Tennessee Christian 35, King's Academy 20
Milan 50, Crockett County 6
Millington 14, Ripley 7
Montgomery Central 12, Greenbrier 6
Munford 44, Brighton 20
Nashville Christian 49, Grace Christian - Franklin 3
Nashville Overton 42, McGavock 20
Nolensville 45, Spring Hill 0
North Greene 40, Cosby 20
Northpoint Christian, Miss. 27, St. George's 13
Oakdale 42, Sunbright 6
Oakland 63, Blackman 36
Obion County 45, South Gibson 20
Ooltewah 58, Howard 6
PURE 33, Southwind 0
Page 42, Columbia 35
Peabody 36, Halls 0
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 59, Glencliff 0
Pigeon Forge 17, Northview Academy 0
Powell 38, Oak Ridge 7
Red Bank 48, Hixson 6
Rhea County 30, Walker Valley 7
Richland 42, Mt. Pleasant 0
Ridgeway 35, Wooddale 7
Riverside 20, East Hickman 14
Rockvale 19, Stewarts Creek 14
Rockwood 24, Oneida 13
Science Hill 34, Morristown East 14
Scotts Hill 24, Hickman County 20
Sequatchie County 36, Community 26
Sevier County 34, Knoxville Halls 28
Signal Mountain 34, Sweetwater 27
Silverdale Baptist Academy 42, Notre Dame 6
Smith County 24, Stratford 7
South Doyle 43, Knoxville Fulton 21
South Fulton 44, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0
South Greene 28, Hampton 22
Springfield 6, Henry County 3
Stewart County 35, Sycamore 14
Stone Memorial 21, Cumberland County 9
Summit 49, Ravenwood 28
Tennessee 24, Morristown West 21
Trezevant 20, Douglass 0
Trinity Christian Academy def. Harding Academy, forfeit
Trousdale County 54, Harpeth 34
Tullahoma 55, Hillwood 6
Tyner Academy 46, Bledsoe County 6
Unaka 52, Harlan, Ky. 34
Unicoi County 20, Chuckey-Doak 12
University-Jackson 42, Fayette Academy 0
Upperman 41, Macon County 14
Volunteer 47, Grainger 18
Watertown 42, East Robertson 8
Waverly Central 19, Monterey 14
West Ridge 28, William Blount 21
Westmoreland 35, Whites Creek 6
Westview 42, Union City 7
White House 21, Fairview 14
White House-Heritage 7, Cheatham County 0
White Station 28, Cordova 6
Whitehaven 33, Arlington 0
Whitwell 53, Sale Creek 22
Wilson Central 43, White County 38
York Institute 49, Wartburg Central 0
Zion Christian Academy 28, FACS 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
