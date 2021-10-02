Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alamogordo 54, Chaparral 0
Anthony, Texas 34, Cobre 14
Artesia 50, Ruidoso 20
Aztec 48, Shiprock 0
Centennial 52, Organ Mountain 14
Cleveland 48, Atrisco Heritage 0
Clovis 25, Albuquerque High 24
Deming 28, Silver 6
Dulce 36, Navajo Pine 12
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Escalante 44, Laguna-Acoma 6
Farmington 54, Los Alamos 0
Gateway Christian 49, Ramah 34
Hagerman 30, Clayton 14
Hot Springs 46, Crownpoint 12
Kirtland Central 56, Gallup 6
Los Lunas 50, Highland 6
Lovington 52, Gadsden 0
Lubbock Christian, Texas 44, Eunice 6
Melrose 54, Mesilla Valley Christian 0
Mountainair 48, Elida 25
Newcomb 31, Wingate 6
Piedra Vista 41, Miyamura 7
Raton 14, West Las Vegas 7
Rio Rancho 65, Cibola 35
Sandia 55, Santa Fe 28
St. Michael's 27, EP Cathedral, Texas 15
Thoreau 26, Tohatchi 14
Volcano Vista 42, West Mesa 10
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments