Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alamogordo 54, Chaparral 0

Anthony, Texas 34, Cobre 14

Artesia 50, Ruidoso 20

Aztec 48, Shiprock 0

Centennial 52, Organ Mountain 14

Cleveland 48, Atrisco Heritage 0

Clovis 25, Albuquerque High 24

Deming 28, Silver 6

Dulce 36, Navajo Pine 12

Escalante 44, Laguna-Acoma 6

Farmington 54, Los Alamos 0

Gateway Christian 49, Ramah 34

Hagerman 30, Clayton 14

Hot Springs 46, Crownpoint 12

Kirtland Central 56, Gallup 6

Los Lunas 50, Highland 6

Lovington 52, Gadsden 0

Lubbock Christian, Texas 44, Eunice 6

Melrose 54, Mesilla Valley Christian 0

Mountainair 48, Elida 25

Newcomb 31, Wingate 6

Piedra Vista 41, Miyamura 7

Raton 14, West Las Vegas 7

Rio Rancho 65, Cibola 35

Sandia 55, Santa Fe 28

St. Michael's 27, EP Cathedral, Texas 15

Thoreau 26, Tohatchi 14

Volcano Vista 42, West Mesa 10

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

