Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adair 50, Nowata 6

Anadarko 36, Bridge Creek 15

Antlers 22, Atoka 13

Ardmore 61, Altus 0

Beaver 46, Corn Bible Academy 6

Beggs 38, Okmulgee 14

Berryhill 28, Verdigris 10

Bethany 27, Elk City 6

Bishop Kelley 55, Durant 7

Bixby 81, Putnam West 6

Bluejacket 60, South Coffeyville 14

Bristow 3, Wagoner 0

Buffalo 22, Geary 6

Cascia Hall 49, Spiro 14

Choctaw 36, Ponca City 0

Clinton 54, Chickasha 14

Collinsville 43, Sapulpa 13

Commerce 52, Afton 7

Coyle 60, Bowlegs 14

Davenport 52, Yale 6

Eisenhower 67, Western Heights 0

Elmore City 50, Stratford 0

Fairview 53, Thomas Fay Custer 13

Fort Gibson 58, Stilwell 8

Gore 61, Central Sallisaw 6

Harrah 21, John Marshall 6

Hartshorne 34, Valliant 0

Haskell 32, Morris 7

Hobart 21, Carnegie 8

Hominy 47, Caney Valley 14

Hooker 22, Sayre 7

Jones 29, Chandler 26

Keys (Park Hill) 26, Pocola 19

Lawton 65, OKC Northwest 12

Lexington 34, Holdenville 28

Lincoln Christian 68, Locust Grove 19

McAlester 62, Tulsa East Central 6

Metro Christian 44, Henryetta 0

Midwest City 47, OKC U.S. Grant 8

Millwood 26, Kellyville 6

Minco 50, Cordell 12

Mooreland 40, Burns Flat-Dill City 6

Mounds 51, Wewoka 13

Muldrow 27, Sallisaw 6

Mustang 54, Southmoore 0

Oaks 56, Wilson 6

Oklahoma Union 56, Wyandotte 8

Oologah 20, Skiatook 0

Pawhuska 62, Fairland 12

Perry 39, Blackwell 0

Piedmont 70, Guymon 6

Plainview 42, Dickson 8

Porter Consolidated 41, Canadian 14

Poteau 51, McLain/TSST 6

Pryor 38, Glenpool 37

Ringling 48, Wynnewood 13

Sasakwa 58, Dustin 8

Seiling 22, Snyder 0

Sequoyah-Claremore 34, Salina 15

Stigler 41, Checotah 0

Strother 47, Depew 0

Timberlake 59, Welch 14

Tonkawa 25, Crescent 6

Vian 55, Roland 21

Vinita 52, Mannford 20

Wayne 54, Rush Springs 14

Webbers Falls 46, Watts 0

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 55, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Woodland 28, Pawnee 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

