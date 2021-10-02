Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cheyenne East 56, Cheyenne South 7
Cody 49, Evanston 14
Cokeville 46, Thermopolis 12
Dubois 69, Burlington 24
Encampment 46, Meeteetse 42
Farson-Eden 40, Kaycee 24
Greybull def. St. Stephens, forfeit
Hulett 75, Guernsey-Sunrise 14
Jackson Hole 53, Green River 12
Lingle-Fort Laramie 21, Saratoga 16
Lusk 54, Wright 7
Midwest 50, Hanna-Elk Mountain 0
Newcastle 25, Glenrock 6
Pine Bluffs 34, Shoshoni 25
Rock Springs 50, Laramie 16
Southeast 54, Moorcroft 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
