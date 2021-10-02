Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bothell 16, Mount Si 10
Clarkston 42, Rogers (Spokane) 14
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 48, Ferris 0
Columbia River 21, R.A. Long 3
Cusick 52, Curlew 33
Gig Harbor 50, North Thurston 0
Glacier Peak 49, Mariner 20
Granite Falls 48, Sultan 0
Kamiak 40, Jackson 6
Kennewick 42, Hanford 7
Lake Stevens 40, Snohomish 6
Lakes 62, Stadium 0
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 20, Chewelah 0
Lynnwood 20, Shorecrest 18
Marysville-Pilchuck 49, Ferndale 15
Mount Vernon 48, Arlington 0
Mountain View 20, Kelso 17
Mt. Rainier 23, Auburn Mountainview 15
Neah Bay 72, Darrington 8
North Creek 41, Inglemoor 7
O'Dea 35, Seattle Prep 13
Okanogan 55, Brewster 13
Onalaska 36, Toledo 6
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 28, Morton/White Pass 6
Reardan 42, Kettle Falls 14
Riverside 24, Freeman 14
Skyview 35, Prairie 12
Squalicum 27, Sehome 0
Sunset, Ore. 39, Heritage 2
Winlock 64, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 12
Woodinville 24, Moses Lake 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
