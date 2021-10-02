Charlotte Observer Logo
The Hurricanes have reduced their training camp roster to 40 players. Here’s who was cut

The Carolina Hurricanes have reduced their training camp roster to 40 players. Chip Alexander

The Carolina Hurricanes made a training camp roster reduction Saturday, assigning seven players to the Chicago Wolves, their American Hockey League affiliate.

Assigned to the Wolves were forwards Dominik Bokk, David Cotton, Stelio Mattheos and Blake Murray; defenseman Jesper Sellgren, and goaltenders Eetu Makiniemi and Beck Warm.

Sellgren and Cotton played Friday in the Canes’ second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Makiniemi was the backup goalie to Antti Raanta.

The Canes, who did not practice Saturday, have trimmed the roster to 40 players. After a team scrimmage Sunday at PNC Arena, they will hold single team practices leading up to the Oct. 14 regular-season opener against the New York Rangers.

The Canes have two remaining preseason games, both against the Nashville Predators. The Canes host the Preds on Tuesday at PNC Arena in a 7 p.m. game.

Profile Image of Chip Alexander
Chip Alexander
In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.
