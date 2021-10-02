Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Center 56, Harrisonville 6
Central Academy(Kansas City) 33, East (Kansas City) 7
Christ Preparatory Academy, Kan. 31, Hogan Prep 14
DeSmet 65, Roosevelt 0
Hazelwood Central 35, Hazelwood West 0
Jennings 48, Normandy 8
Lee's Summit Community Christian 51, University Academy 50
Parkway Central 54, Riverview Gardens 14
Parkway West 63, McCluer North 6
Priory 21, Burroughs 20
Soldan International 37, Confluence Academy 0
St. Michael 47, Diamond 8
Troy Buchanan 49, Timberland 35
University City 56, Clayton 6
Westminster Christian 35, Lutheran South 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
