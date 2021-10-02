Charlotte Observer Logo
Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Center 56, Harrisonville 6

Central Academy(Kansas City) 33, East (Kansas City) 7

Christ Preparatory Academy, Kan. 31, Hogan Prep 14

DeSmet 65, Roosevelt 0

Hazelwood Central 35, Hazelwood West 0

Jennings 48, Normandy 8

Lee's Summit Community Christian 51, University Academy 50

Parkway Central 54, Riverview Gardens 14

Parkway West 63, McCluer North 6

Priory 21, Burroughs 20

Soldan International 37, Confluence Academy 0

St. Michael 47, Diamond 8

Troy Buchanan 49, Timberland 35

University City 56, Clayton 6

Westminster Christian 35, Lutheran South 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

#ReadLocal

