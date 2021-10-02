Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 34, Akr. Buchtel 20
Akr. Hoban 23, St. Francis, N.Y. 3
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 30, Akr. Ellet 18
Cin. Elder 59, Cin. Moeller 58
Cin. Hughes 46, Cin. Woodward 6
Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 22
Marine City Cardinal Mooney, Mich. 23, Warren Howland 12
Mogadore 33, Hunting Valley University 18
Shaker Hts. 38, E. Cle. Shaw 6
St. Clairsville 28, Bellaire 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Clark Montessori vs. Lockland, ccd.
