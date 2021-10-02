Charlotte Observer Logo
Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 35, John Stark 28

Kearsarge 40, Laconia 14

Keene 33, Nashua North 0

Londonderry 51, Alvirne 0

Mascoma Valley 32, Bishop Brady 9

Salem 26, Windham 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Epping-Newmarket vs. Raymond, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

