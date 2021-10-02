Tim DeMorat’s TD lifts Fordham to 42-41 win over Lafayette

Tim DeMorat scored from 2-yards out in the final minute to lift Fordham to a 42-41 win over Lafayette on Saturday.

Michael Hayes scored on a 3-yard run with 1:40 left to put the Leopards up, 41-36, but Lafayette failed to convert the two-point conversion that would have pushed its lead to seven.

DeMorat engineered a nine-play, 72-yard drive for the game-winning score, hitting M.J. Wright with a 14-yard pass to give the Rams a first-and-goal at the 2 and setting up his run for the go-ahead score.

DeMorat was 21 of 37 for 305 yards and a touchdown for Fordham (2-3, 1-0). Trey Sneed carried 23 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns and Trey Wilson III had nine carries for 64 yards and a score.

Ah-Shaun Davis was 20 of 28 for 354 yards and two scores to lead Lafayette (1-4, 0-1). Selwyn Simpson had 19 carries for 110- yards and a touchdown.