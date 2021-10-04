Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Union beat Crew 3-0, hurting defending champ’s playoff bid

The Associated Press

Columbus Crew goalkeeper Evan Bush reacts after giving up a goal to Philadelphia Union's Leon Flach during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Columbus Crew goalkeeper Evan Bush reacts after giving up a goal to Philadelphia Union's Leon Flach during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Derik Hamilton AP
CHESTER, Pa.

Jack Elliott scored in the first half and Alejandro Bedoya connected early in the second to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Sunday.

Elliott scored on a free kick to the bottom left corner in the 25th minute. In the 46th minute, Bedoya punched it in on a cross from Kacper Przybylko.

Leon Flach sealed it for the Union (11-7-9) in the 89th with a left footed shot from the middle of the box to the top left corner off cross from Quinn Sullivan.

Philadelphia managed to overcome a second-half red card to Kai Wagner to beat defending champ Columbus (9-12-7). The defending champion Crew are in danger of missing the playoffs.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Sounders beat Rapids 3-0 to take Western Conference lead

October 04, 2021 12:16 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service