Andrew Wiggins handled ‘responsibilities’ to Golden State Warriors by getting vaccinated: Steph Curry

PORTLAND, Ore. — Stephen Curry, the Warriors star who’s been outspoken about public health during the COVID-19 pandemic, held his tongue while teammate Andrew Wiggins voiced his concern over the vaccine.

Wiggins stood to miss all 41 Warriors home games if he opted against getting vaccinated, but he put those concerns to rest this week as coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that Wiggins had gotten his shot.

Wiggins was in the starting lineup for the Warriors’ preseason opener Monday night, alongside Curry, who weighed in on the subject for the first time since the news of Wiggins’ vaccination. Wiggins declined to speak until after the game.

“Obviously I think it’s great he’s available,” Curry said after shootaround Monday. “Whatever process he went through to get to that decision, he’ll be able to speak on that. We’re excited to have him. It’s a good sign he’s handling his responsibilities as a part of the team. Whatever the process was is for him to explain.”

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 8:18 PM.