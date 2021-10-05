Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Annandale def. Mound Westonka
Anoka def. Robbinsdale Armstrong
Avail Academy def. Community of Peace, 25-5, 25-3, 26-24
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Hancock
Blaine def. North St. Paul
Bloomington Jefferson def. Chanhassen, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15
Braham def. Ogilvie, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14
Cook County def. Silver Bay
DeLaSalle def. Fridley
Eagan def. Burnsville, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16
Heron Lake-Okabena def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-9, 25-5, 25-17
Laporte def. Northland
Liberty Classical def. Academy for Science and Agriculture
Littlefork-Big Falls def. Kelliher/Northome
Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-6, 25-5, 25-10
Maple Lake def. Litchfield
Mounds Park Academy def. Breck, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14
New Prague def. Bloomington Kennedy
Northfield def. Albert Lea
Pipestone def. Marshall
Prior Lake def. Farmington
Robbinsdale Cooper def. Waconia
Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-13, 25-18, 25-10
Sibley East def. Norwood-Young America, 25-20, 25-14, 28-26
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Watertown-Mayer
Upsala def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14
Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 26-24, 25-18, 25-12
Willmar def. New London-Spicer
Bigfork Invite=
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Laporte, 26-24, 25-20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bigfork vs. Hill City, ppd.
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
