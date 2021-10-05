Charlotte Observer Logo
Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Annandale def. Mound Westonka

Anoka def. Robbinsdale Armstrong

Avail Academy def. Community of Peace, 25-5, 25-3, 26-24

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Hancock

Blaine def. North St. Paul

Bloomington Jefferson def. Chanhassen, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15

Braham def. Ogilvie, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14

Cook County def. Silver Bay

DeLaSalle def. Fridley

Eagan def. Burnsville, 25-10, 25-9, 25-16

Heron Lake-Okabena def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-9, 25-5, 25-17

Laporte def. Northland

Liberty Classical def. Academy for Science and Agriculture

Littlefork-Big Falls def. Kelliher/Northome

Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-6, 25-5, 25-10

Maple Lake def. Litchfield

Mounds Park Academy def. Breck, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14

New Prague def. Bloomington Kennedy

Northfield def. Albert Lea

Pipestone def. Marshall

Prior Lake def. Farmington

Robbinsdale Cooper def. Waconia

Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-13, 25-18, 25-10

Sibley East def. Norwood-Young America, 25-20, 25-14, 28-26

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Watertown-Mayer

Upsala def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14

Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 26-24, 25-18, 25-12

Willmar def. New London-Spicer

Bigfork Invite=

Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Laporte, 26-24, 25-20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bigfork vs. Hill City, ppd.

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

