Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Eagan def. Chaska, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17

Minneapolis North def. Minneapolis Henry, cancelled

Minneapolis Washburn def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17

Minnesota Academy for the Deaf def. Academy for Science and Agriculture, 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19

Spring Lake Park def. Tartan, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-17

St. Paul Como Park def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

Stillwater def. Park (Cottage Grove), 26-24, 25-19, 17-25, 25-12

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service