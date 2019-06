Charlotte Hornets Hornets GM discusses NBA draft picks Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels June 21, 2019 02:57 AM

Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak discusses the team's second-round picks in the 2019 NBA draft: Cody Martin of Nevada and Jalen McDaniels of San Diego State. Martin and his twin brother, Caleb, started at NC State before transferring to Nevada.