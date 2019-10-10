Hornets sign 2nd-round pick Jalen McDaniels; likely headed to Greensboro Swarm

SHARE COPY LINK

The Charlotte Hornets have signed San Diego State forward Jalen McDaniels, the second of their two second-round picks in June.

McDaniels, 6-foot-10, is considered a long-term project. He figures to play most of this season with the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets’ G-League affiliate. He did not receive one of the Hornets’ two two-way contracts for developmental players, and could end up under contract to the Swarm, rather than the Hornets.

In order to make room for McDaniels on the 20-player maximum preseason roster, the Hornets waived center Thomas Welsh. McDaniels joins the team nearly two weeks into the preseason, after the Hornets held a five-day training camp in Chapel Hill.

McDaneils averaged 15.9 points and 8.3 rebounds last season for the Aztecs. He played sparingly for the Hornets’ Las Vegas Summer League team, averaging 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 13 minutes per game.

McDaniels was sued by two high school classmates from suburban Seattle, who claim he took video of them performing sexual acts without their consent. McDaniels has expressed regret over his actions and any harm caused the women. The Hornets have commented little regarding that lawsuit other than general manager Mitch Kupchak saying he was aware of it prior to drafting McDaniels.

The Hornets’ next preseason game is Friday in Winston-Salem, versus the Philadelphia 76ers.