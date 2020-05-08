When will the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers reopen their training facilities?

The Charlotte Hornets have no immediate plans to open their training facility, as the NBA begins allowing players to return to practice gyms and weight rooms.

“At this time, our practice facility and our offices will remain closed as we continue to monitor the current situation,” the Hornets said in a prepared statement Friday. “Moving forward, we will continue to evaluate this on a week-by-week basis.”

The NBA has told teams they have the option to reopen training facilities once individual states’ stay-at-home orders allow it. Friday evening, N.C. Governor Roy Cooper began a three-step phase-out of his stay-at-home order.

The first phase does not allow gyms that serve the general public to reopen yet. It’s unclear whether the Hornets could get permission from the state to reopen the training facility, part of Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte, since it would serve only the players and would be under strict NBA protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hornets’ statement said the team has been in constant contact with government officials, local health agencies and the NBA on COVID-related health and safety issues.

The NBA halted its season March 11 in immediate response to Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19. After that, players were initially allowed to continue working out at team facilities, but March 19, the NBA told teams to close practice facilities and advised players not to use other gyms out of infection concern.

Hornets players have been working out at their homes, in Charlotte and out of town, with equipment the team shipped to them.

The NBA has made no decision on resuming its season. When it would target a return, or whether any more regular-season games would be played before starting playoffs remains unknown.

The NBA will have strict rules in how training facilities can be used — no more than four players at a time, limitations on staff interacting with players and use of face masks and gloves by staff and players when they are not holding workouts.

NFL and the Panthers

The NFL announced guidelines Wednesday for the gradual reopening of facilities for the Carolina Panthers and the other 31 franchises. NFL facilities have been closed since March 25.

The NFL’s directions call for only a portion of non-player staff to be allowed in facilities, but at what date has not been announced. Teams have been told to seek permission from state and local governments to reopen.

All NFL teams are currently conducting virtual offseason programs through May 15 that follow what they would be doing during normal OTAs and rookie mini-camps, but without the on-field portion. A second period of virtual programs can begin on May 18. The NFL wants teams to be ready to implement the first phase of protocols by May 15.