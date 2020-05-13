Charlotte Observer Logo
Want to relive the most famous Charlotte Hornets shot? FSSE rebroadcasting famous games.

If you want to relive the most famous shot in Charlotte Hornets history, Friday is your chance.

Fox Sports Southeast will re-broadcast a series of games from the Hornets’ past on Friday and Sunday nights the rest of May. This Friday at 8 p.m., they will do Game 4 of the 1993 playoff series against the Boston Celtics when Alonzo Mourning hit the jump shot to eliminate the Celtics in the first round.

That was the Hornets’ first-ever playoff appearance. Mourning’s jumper from the top of the key is still considered the most famous shot in 30-plus years of NBA basketball in Charlotte.

Mourning hit the shot with four-tenths of a second left. Then Hornets teammate Kendall Gill tipped a lob pass by Celtic Kevin McHale to Dee Brown at the rim to preserve the victory.

Other Hornets games to be re-broadcast on FSSE this month:

— May 17 at 6 p.m.: A double-overtime playoff victory over the New York Knicks in the second round in 1993.

— May 22 at 8 p.m.: November of 1989 — Dell Curry hits a 3-pointer to beat the Golden State Warriors.

— May 24 at 6 p.m.: The Hornets beat the New Jersey Nets in January of 1995 for their 13th consecutive home victory.

— May 29 at 8 p.m.: Hornets eliminate the Orlando Magic to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Baron Davis records the second of back-to-back triple-doubles.

— May 31 at 6 p.m.: Hornets beat the Chicago Bulls in triple-overtime, in January of 2001, overcoming a 19-point third-quarter deficit.

