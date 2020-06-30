Charlotte Hornets won’t bring back Joe Wolf as Greensboro Swarm coach

The Charlotte Hornets won’t bring back Joe Wolf as coach of its G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, next season.

Wolf, who played college ball at North Carolina, was hired in September of 2018 to coach the Swarm. His contract expired after this season, and the Hornets announced Tuesday they will not extend Wolf’s tenure. In Wolf’s two seasons, the Swarm went 24-26 in 2018-19 and 9-34 in 2019-20.

When general manager Mitch Kupchak and coach James Borrego joined the Hornets in the spring 2018, both said it’s key that the franchise upgrade development of young players, which would involve a closer, more coordinated relationship with the Swarm.

Hornets Devonte Graham, Dwayne Bacon, Cody and Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels were all assigned to the Swarm over the past two seasons. The Hornets created a position for a development specialist, Nick Friedman, who spent last season in both Charlotte and Greensboro to focus on young players.