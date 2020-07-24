Sources: NBA finalizing plan for Hornets and teams not in restart to practice, possibly scrimmage

The NBA has progressed on a plan for the eight teams not in the season restart to practice and possibly hold group workouts next month, three sources with direct knowledge of the league’s discussions told the Observer.

This would allow the Charlotte Hornets and seven other teams not at Disney’s campus dramatically more activity than currently allowed. The proposal under discussion — which has not yet been approved by the league or the players union — would include:

▪ A week of practice at individual teams’ home facilities, starting the second week of August.

▪ Possibly two weeks of group workouts hosted by two teams not in the restart. Those cities have not yet been finalized. Teams traveling would likely be contingent on the players union approving teams scrimmaging each other.

All three sources described talks as moving along, to the extent an announcement could come next week.

A key factor in all this is approval from the players association, required for any offseason organized practices. Union executive director Michele Roberts said last month that any activity by teams not at Disney would have to conform to the same stringent health and safety standards for the restart “bubble.”

“I know there are some players, particularly young players, that seem concerned they’re not getting enough” offseason activity, Roberts said during a media conference call. “But I am concerned ... in terms of play that doesn’t have the same guarantee of safety and health (regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic) that we’ve provided in Orlando.

“It’s a standard that’s got to be met, and if it’s not met, ‘next question’ as far as I’m concerned.”

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak and the other seven general managers affected have lobbied hard over the past month for more practice time. For now, individual players can work with up to two coaches on skills development. However, players can’t work out against each other in a team facility.

Hornets coach James Borrego has said that puts the eight teams not at Disney at a significant competitive disadvantage. Without some loosening of the rules, the Hornets and the other seven teams could go more than eight months without any group or competitive activities.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“We need the door flung open, so we can get after this thing,” Borrego said.

The league has asked players not to scrimmage on their own outside team facilities. However, three Hornets — Devonte Graham, Miles Bridges and Dwayne Bacon — were recently on video distributed on Twitter, playing 5-on-5 in Florida. Another NBA player in that game, Michael Beasley, subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, keeping him from signing with the Brooklyn Nets.