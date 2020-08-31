Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlotte Hornets have new honeycomb court design to pair with their new uniforms

The Charlotte Hornets didn’t just shake up their uniforms Monday. They also unveiled a new home court design.

The primary court for the 2020-21 season will feature “cells” — what fans have come to call honeycombs — stained into the wood everywhere but inside the 3-point lines and outside the two lanes.

The exterior of the playing surface will be teal, with stencils of “Charlotte” on one baseline, “Hornets” on the other, and “Buzz City” on the sideline opposite team benches. The lanes are also teal, and there is a Hornets logo at mid-court.

Spectrum, the naming sponsor for the arena, and Novant Health will both have their logos on the court, as primary Hornets sponsors.

It’s the first makeover for the primary court look since 2014.

Court Image.jpg
Rendering of the Charlotte Hornets’ new home court at the Spectrum Center for the 2020-21 season. Charlotte Hornets
