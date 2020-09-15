Charlotte Hornets’ P.J. Washington named NBA All-Rookie. Where did he finish in voting?

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington was named second-team all-rookie Tuesday, in voting by a panel of 100 NBA writers and broadcasters.

Washington, who started from his first NBA game, received eight first-team votes and 72 second-team votes. That ranked him ninth in the voting. Washington was the 12th overall pick out of Kentucky last year and averaged 12. 2 points and 5.4 rebounds. He started 57 of the 58 games for a Hornets team that pivoted hard to a youth movement last season.

Washington played primarily power forward, but was occasionally used as a small-ball center at 6-foot-7. In an interview last week with The Observer, Washington said his focus this summer has been on ball-handling and playmaking: To create more shots off the dribble for him and others.

The rookies making first team: Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke, Miami’s Kendrick Nunn, New Orleans’ Zion Williamson and Golden State’s Eric Paschall.

Along with Washington, the other four second-team rookies: Miami’s Tyler Herro, Toronto’s Terence Davis, Chicago’s Coby White and Washington’s Rui Hachimura.

The Hornets haven’t been allowed to work out together as a group at Spectrum Center since the NBA season was halted March 11. They can begin two weeks of group practices next week.