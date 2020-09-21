Charlotte Hornets have 2 veterans opt out of practices this week. Here are reasons why

Charlotte Hornets veterans Nic Batum and Bismack Biyombo have opted out of participating in the Charlotte Hornets’ voluntary group practices the next two weeks.

The Hornets announced a roster for those practices Monday. Those participating will quarantine as a group Monday and Tuesday before daily practices start Wednesday at Spectrum Center. Among the players under contract last season, only Batum and Biyombo aren’t listed as participants.

Biyombo becomes an unrestricted free agent in November. Batum has one season left on his five-year, $120 million contract. He’s scheduled to make about $27 million guaranteed next season.

Batum’s wife expecting

Batum, who has been in his native France much of this summer, could not immediately be reached for comment on his decision. Batum announced on Twitter in August that his wife is expecting their second child in January.

All six of the Hornets in their first or second NBA seasons — essentially the core of this rebuild — are participating: Devonte Graham, P.J. Washington, Miles Bridges, Cody and Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels. Third-season pro Malik Monk, who shined in February before a suspension under the NBA anti-drug policy ended his season, is also participating.

Veterans Terry Rozier and Cody Zeller are also among the 18 players in the practices, which run through Oct. 6.

Batum, the highest-paid player in Hornets history, didn’t play in any of the team’s final 19 games last season, after the game in Paris against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 24. It’s unclear what role, if any, Batum would have next season.

Biyombo’s agent, former Hornets guard B.J. Armstrong, said Biyombo not participating is simply that he’s months from unrestricted free-agency.

“Biz loves Charlotte, and he has a great relationship with his coach (James Borrego) and Mitch” Kupchak, the Hornets’ general manager, Armstrong said. “Short answer: He’s a free agent.”

Biyombo’s contract expires after the NBA playoffs conclude. He has said he’d like to stay in Charlotte and Kupchak praised his play in a mid-season appraisal in January.

Can’t coerce participation

Under the agreement between the NBA and the players union, these two weeks of practice for the eight teams not in the restart are strictly voluntary. In fact, the 55 pages of protocols the league sent out specifically said teams found to require or coerce players to participate would be punished.

It was a general assumption that many free agents-to-be either wouldn’t participate or limit what they do. Teams are allowed up to an hour each day of live, 5-on-5 competition — the first scrimmaging permitted since the Hornets’ season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic March 11.

The Hornets’ other two free agents-to-be — Willy Hernangomez and Dwayne Bacon — are participating.

Both of the Hornets’ players on two-way contracts — Kobi Simmons and Ray Spalding — are in the practices. So are several players from last season’s Greensboro Swarm: Charlottean Trey Phills, former North Carolina guard Joel Berry, K.J. McDaniels, Jeff Roberson and Demajeo Wiggins.