Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin starting NASCAR team. Their first driver: Bubba Wallace

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin are starting a single-car racing team that will feature Bubba Wallace as the driver for the 2021 Cup season.

Jordan’s publicist, Estee Portnoy, and Hamlin announced the partnership in simultaneous tweets Monday night. Jordan Brand has been a sponsor of Hamlin’s race team and Hamlin is a longtime Hornets season-ticket holder.

Wallace, 26, is the only black driver on NASCAR’s top circuit. He previously drove for Richard Petty Motorsports.

“Growing up in North Carolina, my parents would take my brothers, sisters and me to races, and I’ve been a NASCAR fan my whole life,” Jordan said in a statement.

“The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me. Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity and there have been few Black owners. The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more. In addition to the recent commitment and donations I have made to combat systemic racism, I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing.”

NASCAR has made various efforts to broaden its diversity from its Southern, rural roots. Most recently, NASCAR banned Confederate flags from races.

Following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Jordan and Nike’s Jordan Brand pledged $100 million over 10 years to fight racism. Initial grants from that fund focused on voting-rights initiatives.

Jordan will be principal owner of the new team with Hamlin as a minority partner while he continues to drive the No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. Jordan will be one of two Black team owners in NASCAR’s top level, joining another former NBA player, Brad Daugherty, owner of JTG Daugherty Racing.

“Starting a race team has been something that Michael and I have talked about while playing golf together over the years, but the timing or circumstances were never really right,” Hamlin said in a statement.

“It just makes sense now to lay the foundation for my racing career after I’m done driving and also help an up-and-coming driver like Bubba take his career to a higher level. Plus, Michael and Bubba can be a powerful voice together, not only in our sport, but also well beyond it.”

The release said no details have yet been settled on the new team’s manufacturer, name, car number or sponsor. Toyota is the manufacturer for JGR and is expected to back the new team, which will have an alliance with the Gibbs organization. The new team will reportedly purchase Germain Racing’s charter, which team owner Bob Germain announced he was selling on Monday night. Germain will run its No. 13 car with driver Ty Dillon through the current season.

The charter guarantees a team entry into the field for each event.

Although NASCAR rules do not allow a current driver from owning a team and competing for another, NASCAR president Steve Phelps said that the sanctioning body could allow the situation if NASCAR deems the new team is not a shell team for JGR. NASCAR also issued a statement in support of the new partnership.

“We proudly welcome Michael Jordan into the NASCAR family, and look forward to watching Michael, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace compete in 2021,” a statement from NASCAR said. “Michael is an iconic sports figure and celebrated champion whose fiercely competitive nature has placed him among the greatest athletes of all time.”

“His presence at NASCAR’s top level will further strengthen the competition, excitement and momentum growing around our sport, the statement said. “We wish Michael and his team tremendous success.”

While Jordan has an estimated net worth of $1.8 billion, according to Forbes, Wallace will also be bringing funding to the table. Wallace said he’s earned his most amount of sponsorship money this year, roughly $18 million, according to Sports Business Journal. He landed new partnerships this year with companies previously not affiliated with NASCAR, such as Beats by Dre and Columbia Sportswear.

“This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career,” said Wallace, the first African-American driver to race full-time at the NASCAR Cup Series level since Wendell Scott in the 1960s and ‘70s.

“Both Michael and Denny are great competitors and are focused on building the best team they possibly can to go out and compete for race wins. I’m grateful and humbled that Michael and Denny believe in me and I’m super pumped to begin this adventure with them.”