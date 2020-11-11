‘Buzz City’ debut: New Charlotte Hornets uniforms have a mint flavor to them

The Charlotte Hornets unveiled the last of their new uniforms Wednesday: A primarily mint-colored look with the familiar “Buzz City” logo on the chest.

The Hornets say the uniform celebrates Charlotte’s history as home of the first U.S. Branch Mint and the Carolina Gold Rush of the early 1800s. It includes granite-colored accents. Granite is the state rock of North Carolina.

The mint-colored uniform includes alternating gold and granite pinstripes on both the jersey and the shorts that are ridged like the edge of a coin.

“The City Edition uniform is designed to celebrate an aspect of local pride, and we are pleased to pay homage to Charlotte’s reputation as a beacon of hope dating back more than two centuries,” Hornets President Fred Whitfield said in a statement.

Charlotte Hornets City Edition uniform infographic. Charlotte Hornets

This was the last of new Hornets uniform rollouts for next season. The Hornets previously introduced white and and teal pinstripe uniforms reminiscent of the original uniforms designed by Alexander Julian in the late 1980s. Also, there is a purple uniform with a “CHA” uniform across the chest.

This new City Edition uniform replaces a gray one from last season.

As with the team’s prior uniforms, the City Edition was designed in a collaboration with Nike/Jordan Brand and the NBA’s Global Merchandising Group. The Jordan Brand logo is on all Hornets jerseys.

City Edition jerseys are expected to be available at retail on Dec. 3.