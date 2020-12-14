Hornets’ LaMelo Ball shook off the rookie jitters and scored his first NBA points

The Charlotte Hornets explored some depth Monday, and the prospects seem promising — particularly the play of forward Jalen McDaniels.

The Hornets lost their second preseason game to the Toronto Raptors, 112-109, a rematch of Saturday’s loss, both at Spectrum Center. Charlotte looked less frantic Monday, but still had a slew of turnovers — 25 — after committing 23 Saturday.

Five observations off Monday’s action:

LaMelo Ball was less jittery

It had to be a relief when rookie LaMelo Ball made a first-quarter 3-pointer. He missed all five of his shots in his NBA debut Saturday, then a layup in traffic Monday, before hitting that jumper.

Ball showed Saturday what can make him special — the creative passing, the size (10 rebounds) and the energy. But he clearly was jittery, and was calmer and more under control Monday (12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists in 20 minutes). He was only 3 of 10 from the floor.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse had an interesting description of Ball’s daring: “(A) unique passing element to his game that forces transition. He really zips it up ahead, even when there is not something there, just because that is his mentality. That puts your defense under some duress getting back.”

Jalen McDaniels’ progress

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said too many times to count that Jalen McDaniels’ greatest offseason challenge was bulking up. McDaniels weighs 205 pounds, which he estimates is 20 more than he was when he reported to training camp as a rookie.

He looks more like an NBA player, and played like one in the first half. He scored 12 points in 10 minutes, making both his 3-point attempts, and grabbed two rebounds. McDaniels is playing mostly small forward, and there is somewhat a crowd there, starting with Gordon Hayward. But if he can round into a 3-and-D guy, he can have a sustained NBA career.

Center mix

It’s possible Bismack Biyombo plays more this season than anticipated. He has looked solid in both preseason games and sure gets going in transition, as a target for Ball’s length-of-court, one-handed passes. Cody Zeller hasn’t played a lot (he was in foul trouble Monday), but that’s likely working him back slowly as a veteran.

Biyombo said part of his desire to re-sign with the Hornets was seeing through the rebuild as a veteran mentor. He did that with Malik Monk last season, and has already formed a bond with Ball.

“It’s so funny, I look in huddles sometimes, and I’m talking and showing some film and those two are behind me hugging, arms around each other,” coach James Borrego said of the Biyombo-Ball connection. “I love what I’m seeing there, the partnership, the mentorship. That’s huge for LaMelo and his growth.”

Malik Monk’s return

After missing all of training camp and the first preseason game, following a positive COVID-19 test, Monk got into the game in the second half Monday. He looked predictably rusty at first, badly missing a 3-pointer. Borrego said he didn’t want to use Monk for more than five minutes per stint initially.

“His conditioning is a work-in-progress. Obviously, he is still recovering (but) he’s getting there,” Borrego said of Monk, who practiced for the first time this preseason on Sunday.

Minutes mix

Borrego left rotation players in the game well into the fourth quarter. Get used to that; Borrego signaled pre-game that due to the truncated preseason, he might play primary playing combinations extensively in all four preseason games.

“My gut says now I’ve got to play these guys a little bit more” in the games in games Thursday and Saturday in Orlando, Borrego said. “We haven’t played in nine months. We haven’t played together. This is all new for us ...

“My guess is our (main) guys will play all four games going forward.”