Charlotte Hornets Dallas Mavericks 104, Charlotte Hornets 93 January 13, 2021 11:35 PM

The Charlotte Hornets hosted the Dallas Mavericks in NBA action on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Mavericks defeated the Hornets 104-93 with guard Luca Doncic leading all scorers with 34 points.