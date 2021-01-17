NBA admits refs messed up end of Hornets-Raptors game. Terry Rozier should’ve shot FTs

The NBA has acknowledged a huge missed call at the end of the Charlotte Hornets’ loss Saturday to the Toronto Raptors.

The league’s daily last-two-minute report Sunday said Toronto’s Stanley Johnson should have been called for a foul in the last 3 seconds, defending Hornets guard Terry Rozier’s 3-point attempt. Rozier missed the 3, and should have received three free throws, which could have forced overtime.

The Hornets lost, 116-113 — their third consecutive defeat.

Hornets coach James Borrego said postgame he believed Rozier was fouled. Rozier has not commented, as he was not part of the Hornets’ post-game media Zoom call.

Quoting the league’s report:

Johnson “jumps towards Rozier (CHA) and makes contact with his lower body during his shooting motion that affects his jump shot attempt.”

The Hornets had a day off Sunday and there was no media access.

The last-two-minute reports acknowledge officiating errors, but don’t change outcomes. Since no call was made on the play, there also wasn’t a challenge opportunity regarding the last possession.