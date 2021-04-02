Will Charlotte Hornets have Malik Monk for Friday’s game against Indiana Pacers?

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk celebrates a three-point basket against the Miami Heat during first half action on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Monk had 24 points at the half. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Hornets won’t have shooting guard Malik Monk for Friday’s road game against the Indiana Pacers.

Monk sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s road loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The Hornets ruled him out for Friday’s Pacers game.

Monk averages 13.1 points off the bench this season. The Hornets are hurting offensively of late, having lost rookie point guard LaMelo Ball with a broken wrist that figures to have him out another month or more.

The Hornets did not provide a prognosis for Monk’s injury beyond his being out Friday.