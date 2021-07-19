Why Texas’ Kai Jones would be an attractive pick in the draft for the Charlotte Hornets

Former Texas big man Kai Jones worked out for the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday ahead of the NBA draft. AP

When the Charlotte Hornets make their pick in next week’s draft, one of the prospects they’ll take a hard look at is Kai Jones, the 6-foot-11, 218-pound forward who played at Texas.

Jones, who had an individual workout with the Hornets on Sunday, would bring needed size and speed to the Hornets.

Jones’ path to this point was an interesting one. He was born in Nassau, Bahamas. He moved to the United States when he was 11 and later moved back to the Bahamas for a year before moving back to the U.S.

Jones was a former track & field star. He participated in the long jump, triple jump and high jump.

But he said he fell in love with basketball through pick-up games in Boca Raton, Florida, and in the Bahamas. Still, though he played for the Bahamian National Team in 11th grade, he didn’t make a varsity team until his senior year in high school at Orlando Christian Prep.

“Isn’t that crazy,” he said Sunday.

Jones is ranked the 20th-best prospect in the 2021 NBA draft, according to ESPN’s list of best available draft prospects. But his ability as a big man to get up and down the floor is one reason he could be an attractive pick.

With LaMelo Ball at point guard, Jones believes he would fit well with the Hornets.

“They have a really good point guard out here in LaMelo who can really get out and pass the ball,“ Jones said. “I’m sure the people in Charlotte would be excited to see that. It would be like Showtime.”

Kai Jones at Texas

Jones played two seasons Texas, coming off the bench in most of them. He averaged 8.8 points per game and 4.8 rebounds as a sophomore, shooting 58% overall and 38% from 3-point range.

His former college coach Shaka Smart said in 2019 that Jones, “has the best work ethic of any 6-11 player I have ever coached.”

But one of Jones’ areas for concern, writes ESPN’s Michale Schmitz, is that he lacks high-level experience.

“Late to the game growing up in the Bahamas, which shows in some of his decision-making and sped-up nature on both ends of the floor,” Schmitz wrote. “Twenty-six assists to 59 turnovers during his collegiate career. Foul-prone. Still learning the nuances of team defense.”

Addressing Hornets’ big need

The Hornets desperately need to fill their void at center next season, and perhaps Jones could be that answer. It was something the Hornets needed last season, as they toggled with different lineups, including having 6-foot-7 forward P.J. Washington play center.

They never figured it out.

The Hornets lost 15 of their final 20 games, including their play-in game with the Washington Wizards, and missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year.

Whether the Hornets want to fill that void in the draft, or draft the best-available-player, is the biggest question. There may be a player who is considered to have higher ceiling at No. 11. But Jones thinks it should be him.

“My ability to play defense, protect the rim and guard guards out on the perimeter, and also step out and shoot 3s and finish above the rim makes me a perfect modern-day big,” he said.