Hornets get big man Kai Jones in NBA draft via trade

The Hornets have been busy on draft night.

After trading for the 37th pick before the draft, the Hornets acquired the 19th pick from the New York Knicks, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The New York Knicks made the pick for the Hornets and chose former Texas forward Kai Jones.

Jones, who is a 6-foot-11, 218-pound forward/center, played two seasons Texas, coming off the bench in most of them. He averaged 8.8 points per game and 4.8 rebounds as a sophomore, shooting 58% overall and 38% from 3-point range.

His former college coach Shaka Smart said in 2019 that Jones “has the best work ethic of any 6-11 player I have ever coached.”

Jones was also considered at No. 11. That they got him at No. 19 without giving up their 11th pick should be considered a success. Jones adds size and length to the Hornets.

With the 11th overall pick, Charlotte took guard James Bouknight from UConn.

This story is developing and will be updated.