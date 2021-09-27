Charlotte Hornets add new coaches to James Borrego’s staff

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego, center, has added new assistants to his staff. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

James Borrego’s coaching staff is officially set.

The Charlotte Hornets on Monday announced Marlon Garnett, Nick Friedman and Norman Richardson have been added as assistant coaches, and also have promoted Jackson Simmons to head video coordinator, and named Klint Carlson and Daniel Dixon assistant video coordinators.

Garnett spent the previous three seasons as an assistant for Atlanta Hawks and is entering his sixth season on the bench. He was also an assistant coach/player development coordinator with Phoenix.

Friedman was promoted after serving as a player development coach for the past two seasons, excelling in a hybrid role that had him volleying between the Hornets and the Greensboro Swarm’s coaching staff.

Richardson spent last year as an assistant with Greensboro. Simmons replaces Jordan Surenkamp, who was named the Swarm’s coach on Sept. 15.

The assistant coach openings became vacant after the departures of Ronald Nored and Nate Mitchell. Nored took a job as an assistant on Rick Carlisle’s staff in Indiana and Mitchell returned to his Canadian roots to rejoin Toronto, the place he was prior to coming to Charlotte in 2018.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 12:00 AM.