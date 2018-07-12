UNC football will face this SEC powerhouse in Atlanta in 2020

The North Carolina football team will play the Auburn Tigers in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff in 2020, according to a press release by the organization.
The game will be played on Sept. 12, 2020 at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. An official kickoff time and television network has not been determined yet.
The game will be the third Chick-fil-A Kickoff game played in 2020 as part of a multi-week celebration of college football in Atlanta.
UNC has faced Auburn six times in program history and has had success. UNC won the most recent matchup 16-10 in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in 2001. The Tar Heels lead the series 4-2.
“The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is an exciting opportunity for our team to take on an outstanding Auburn program in what is always one of the top events of the college football season,” UNC coach Larry Fedora said in a press release. “The chance to play on a national stage in a world-class facility like Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be a tremendous experience for our fans and everyone associated with our program.”
UNC last played in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game in 2016 against Georgia. It was also the last time it faced an SEC opponent. Georgia beat UNC 33-24.
UNC hasn’t beaten an SEC team since 2010. UNC will not face an SEC opponent in 2018, but will face South Carolina in 2019.
