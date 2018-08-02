Zacch Pickens won’t be only member of his family playing for Gamecocks

T.L. Hanna star Zacch Pickens will not play at South Carolina until the 2019 season, but one of his family members will be playing for the Gamecocks this year.

Pickens’ brother, Kevin Pickens, is joining South Carolina’s football team as a walk-on defensive back. He will wear No. 32.

It has been Zacch’s dream to play alongside his brother for years, and he will finally be able to do so in 2019.

“This is all him, really,” Zacch said of his brother helping him to become the player he is today. “I didn’t want to play football, but he gave me the courage to play.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Zacch, who is a five-star recruit and the top-ranked member of USC’s recruiting class, started playing football in the backyard with his brother when he was about 8 years old.

But he got tired of taking a beating from his older brother after a while and decided he was done with football.

“Growing up he used to tear me up. He used to tear me up all the time,” Zacch recalled. “He used to be back there hitting me as hard as he can. I got sick of it so I quit.”

But Kevin eventually helped motivate Zacch to become a stud defensive lineman.

Kevin, who is 21, played several positions at T.L. Hanna before enrolling at Mars Hill for college, then leaving. Kevin’s success on the football field in middle school and high school convinced Zacch to give football another shot.

“Seeing him make plays on the field, because he was a quarterback, running back, fullback, safety, he was everything on the field and I wanted to be just like him,” Zacch said. “That’s why I wear No. 6, because mine and his birthday are the same. Mine is March 6th and his is January 6th.”

Zacch eventually started back playing football at the age of 12 and quickly realized he had a bright future in the sport.

“I was 12 and went straight up to little league,” Zacch said.“The first time I ever (played) I got my first sack. I didn’t know how to react so I took it, lined back up and did it again. Then they started coming and clicking and here I am.”

Kevin will be playing defensive back for the Gamecocks and Zacch, who recently said he is 100 percent committed to USC, believes Kevin has a chance to help the program.

“It’s going to be super fun,” Zacch said. “That’s mine and his main goal, to play together at least one time.”

Felicia Harris, the mother of Zacch and Kevin, can’t wait to see her two boys on the field together for the first time.

“She’s really super proud of both of us because this was our main goal, playing together,” Zacch said. “She doesn’t have to go far and we’re both together and can watch each other.”