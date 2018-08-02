The position battles Will Muschamp is most interested in as camp starts

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp almost called them concerns.
He let it slip for a second before correcting himself about the areas he wants to see through August camp, heading toward the Gamecocks’ season opener.
“If you just had to ask me, concern-wise personnel,” Muschamp said. “Maybe not concerned, but interested to see position battles.”
The top areas that came to mind:
Depth up front on both sides
Muschamp has said he likes the team’s top offensive line and tackle Malik Young. He and his staff like the three returning starters up front on the defensive line — Javon Kinlaw, Keir Thomas, D.J. Wonnum — and said the right things about Aaron Sterling and Shameik Blackshear.
But they want more.
“They’re going to have to play,”Muschamp said. “And a lot of these guys have either been here and haven’t played or just stepped on our campus, and we’ve got to get those guys game-ready.”
Safety
There’s one elder statesman the coach trusts in Steven Montac, and behind him, a lot of potential. The group includes a former corner, former nickel, mid-major grad transfer and some high-ceiling freshmen.
“Montac’s the only guy that’s played in a college game at that position,” Muschamp said. “So there’s some concerns there. I like our ability, I like the talent level. Just haven’t done it.”
Backup linebacker
T.J. Brunson is established in the middle, and Bryson Allen-Williams could play a lot of spots as a redshirt senior. At least three other players have played, and even started, but there’s a lot to sort out with Skai Moore gone, especially if Allen-Williams can find himself in a dual role as he played early last year.
“I like our talent, I like our ability,” Muschamp said. “Just haven’t done it. So we’ve got to get those guys ready.”
Most every offensive skill spot
USC has more running backs and wide receivers that have proven they can take major snaps than one team can play. Tight end is more unsettled, but Muschamp said up to six guys could contribute.
“The competition is going to be fun to watch,” Muschamp said. “Because I think we’ve recruited well at those positions.”
Kicker
Parker White returns off an up-and-down first season starting. He’ll have to hold off Kent State grad transfer Shane Hynes and former starter Alex Woznick.
Muschamp expects the competition to run through camp.
Punt returner
USC has to replace veteran Chris Lammons and had a hard time finding good help here in 2016. There are a good number of explosive, talented players, including but not limited to Jamyest Williams, Shi Smith, Keisean Nixon.
That diversity is something Muschamp thinks will help whoever wrests control of the job.
“The talent and ability is there,” Muschamp said. “And certainly the competition, to me, guys having to strain every day is going to create consistency in their performance.”
Comments