Who will start at quarterback for Charlotte 49ers? Here’s why it’s still up in the air

Charlotte 49ers football coach Brad Lambert says he doesn’t expect to announce a starting quarterback until “right before” his team’s season opener Sept. 1 against Fordham.
A hamstring injury that has kept junior Evan Shirreffs out of several practices has delayed the decision. Lambert said the two other candidates for the starting job — senior Hasaan Klugh and redshirt freshman Chris Reynolds — have been taking turns working with the first-team offense.
“We’ll see how it goes, but unless Evan has a setback he’ll be back in there next week competing,” Lambert said. “We’re rotating (Klugh and Reynolds) in and out now.”
Lambert said he hoped to have named a starter two weeks into preseason camp, which began in early August. Shirreffs, a transfer from Miami, is competing for the job with Klugh, last season’s starter, and Reynolds, who had a strong spring practice.
Season captains: In an attempt to help change the culture around a 49ers team that went 1-11 in 2017, Lambert named four captains for the upcoming season, rather than choosing them game-by-game as he has in the past.
“It’s actually been a good structure for the team,” said junior linebacker Jeff Gemmell, one of the captains. “It’s good having a voice for the players. If there’s something we need to go to the coaches about and tell them how we’re feeling, we can do that. It helps everyone in the long run and the coaches don’t have to guess.”
The other captains are junior offensive lineman Cam Clark, junior defensive end Tyriq Harris and junior running back Benny LeMay.
“It’s working right now,” said Gemmell. “We’ll find out how well it really works once the games start.”
Defensive injuries: The 49ers’ defensive line depth will be tested against Fordham. Lambert said sophomore Dantrell Barkley (shoulder) and junior Tommy Doctor (foot) will likely miss the game. Another defensive lineman, sophomore Nick Martin, has been in concussion protocol. True freshman Bryan Wallace has been getting reps in their spots.
