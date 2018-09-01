Watch: Former Gamecock Pharoh Cooper reflects on Pro Bowl season with L.A. Rams

Former South Carolina great Pharoh Cooper discusses making Pro Bowl, Lis Angeles Rams' playoff run and this year's group of Gamecock receivers.
Skai Moore makes Colts roster and other NFL Gamecocks find out if they made the cut

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

September 01, 2018 04:12 PM

While South Carolina football took the field for the first time in the 2018 on Saturday, defeating Coastal Carolina 49-15, former Gamecocks learned their NFL fates as pro teams had to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m.

Leading the charge, linebacker Skai Moore made the cut for the Indianapolis Colts, completing an impressive comeback from this spring, when he went undrafted, surprising many analysts and Gamecock fans. With usual starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker out with injury, Moore should get a shot at the starting lineup in Week 1.

Moore had the chance to celebrate his success back in Columbia, as he and former Gamecock Chris Lammons watched the Coastal Carolina game at Williams-Brice Stadium. Lammons learned Saturday that he had been cut by the Atlanta Falcons, but he is considered a prime candidate to be signed to a practice squad.

Another undrafted USC rookie, Taylor Stallworth, made the cut for the New Orleans Saints.

Here’s a full list of South Carolina alums in the pros, along with their teams and status after the roster deadline. It will be updated.

GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL

Jerell Adams, tight end — New York Giants

Damiere Byrd, wide receiver — Carolina Panthers

A.J. Cann, offensive line — Jacksonville Jaguars

Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end — Houston Texans

Jared Cook, tight end — Oakland Raiders

Pharoh Cooper, wide receiver — Los Angeles Rams

Chris Culliver, defensive back — UNSIGNED

Mike Davis, running back — Seattle Seahawks

Patrick DiMarco, fullback — Buffalo Bills

Bruce Ellington, wide receiver — Houston Texans

Stephon Gilmore, cornerback — New England Patriots

Cory Helms, offensive line — CUT from Cincinnati Bengals

Hayden Hurst, tight end — Baltimore Ravens

Melvin Ingram, linebacker — Los Angeles Chargers

Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver — Philadelphia Eagles

Isaiah Johnson, safety — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

T.J. Johnson, offensive line — CUT from Cincinnati Bengals

Johnathan Joseph, cornerback — Houston Texans

Jamarcus King, cornerback — CUT from Washington Redskins

Alan Knott, offensive line — CUT from San Francisco 49ers

Chris Lammons, cornerback — CUT from Atlanta Falcons

Marquavius Lewis, defensive tackle — CUT from Buffalo Bills

Skai Moore, linebacker — Indianapolis Colts

Captain Munnerlyn, cornerback — Carolina Panthers

Corey Robinson, offensive line — TRADED from Detroit Lions to Carolina Panthers

Dante Sawyer, defensive line — CUT from Washington Redskins

Brandon Shell, offensive tackle — New York Jets

Taylor Stallworth, defensive tackle — New Orleans Saints

Darian Stewart, safety — Denver Broncos

Ryan Succop, kicker — Tennessee Titans

D.J. Swearinger, safety — Washington Redskins

Brandon Wilds, running back — CUT from Jacksonville Jaguars

