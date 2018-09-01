Skai Moore makes Colts roster and other NFL Gamecocks find out if they made the cut

While South Carolina football took the field for the first time in the 2018 on Saturday, defeating Coastal Carolina 49-15, former Gamecocks learned their NFL fates as pro teams had to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m.
Leading the charge, linebacker Skai Moore made the cut for the Indianapolis Colts, completing an impressive comeback from this spring, when he went undrafted, surprising many analysts and Gamecock fans. With usual starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker out with injury, Moore should get a shot at the starting lineup in Week 1.
Moore had the chance to celebrate his success back in Columbia, as he and former Gamecock Chris Lammons watched the Coastal Carolina game at Williams-Brice Stadium. Lammons learned Saturday that he had been cut by the Atlanta Falcons, but he is considered a prime candidate to be signed to a practice squad.
Another undrafted USC rookie, Taylor Stallworth, made the cut for the New Orleans Saints.
Here’s a full list of South Carolina alums in the pros, along with their teams and status after the roster deadline. It will be updated.
GAMECOCKS IN THE NFL
Jerell Adams, tight end — New York Giants
Damiere Byrd, wide receiver — Carolina Panthers
A.J. Cann, offensive line — Jacksonville Jaguars
Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end — Houston Texans
Jared Cook, tight end — Oakland Raiders
Pharoh Cooper, wide receiver — Los Angeles Rams
Chris Culliver, defensive back — UNSIGNED
Mike Davis, running back — Seattle Seahawks
Patrick DiMarco, fullback — Buffalo Bills
Bruce Ellington, wide receiver — Houston Texans
Stephon Gilmore, cornerback — New England Patriots
Cory Helms, offensive line — CUT from Cincinnati Bengals
Hayden Hurst, tight end — Baltimore Ravens
Melvin Ingram, linebacker — Los Angeles Chargers
Alshon Jeffery, wide receiver — Philadelphia Eagles
Isaiah Johnson, safety — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T.J. Johnson, offensive line — CUT from Cincinnati Bengals
Johnathan Joseph, cornerback — Houston Texans
Jamarcus King, cornerback — CUT from Washington Redskins
Alan Knott, offensive line — CUT from San Francisco 49ers
Chris Lammons, cornerback — CUT from Atlanta Falcons
Marquavius Lewis, defensive tackle — CUT from Buffalo Bills
Skai Moore, linebacker — Indianapolis Colts
Captain Munnerlyn, cornerback — Carolina Panthers
Corey Robinson, offensive line — TRADED from Detroit Lions to Carolina Panthers
Dante Sawyer, defensive line — CUT from Washington Redskins
Brandon Shell, offensive tackle — New York Jets
Taylor Stallworth, defensive tackle — New Orleans Saints
Darian Stewart, safety — Denver Broncos
Ryan Succop, kicker — Tennessee Titans
D.J. Swearinger, safety — Washington Redskins
Brandon Wilds, running back — CUT from Jacksonville Jaguars
Comments