Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Missouri game details, TV info, depth chart

South Carolina comes home to Williams-Brice Stadium to take on the Missouri Tigers in an SEC East tilt. Here’s what you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: Missouri (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at South Carolina (2-2, 1-2)
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)
Series history: The series is tied 4-4, with USC leading 4-2 since the Tigers joined the SEC
TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Matt Stinchcomb, analysis; Kris Budden, sideline)
Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 103/XM 191
Line: South Carolina by 2
Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Temperature expected to be 86 degrees at kickoff, 89 around the time the game ends. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
What’s at stake
The Gamecocks are suddenly in a bad situation, sitting at 1-2 in the SEC and staring at five conference games in six weeks. Missouri is no pushover, and Texas A&M, Florida and Ole Miss aren’t either.
There’s also the question of if quarterback Jake Bentley will play after suffering a knee injury against UK. Teammates said he was varying degrees of limited in practice on Tuesday and Will Muschamp called him probable.
If Missouri adds another road win, it’ll have the Tigers at 4-1. With Tennessee and Arkansas still on the schedule, that would mean an almost guaranteed bowl for Barry Odom’s third season.
The teams, by the numbers
USC
MIZ
Points/Game
28.2
40.0
Opp. Points/Game
23.5
26.8
Yds. Rushing/Game
179.5
193.0
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
171.0
102.2
Yds. Pass/Game
257.5
347.0
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
159.5
293.8
Avg. Yds./Game
437.0
540.0
Opp. Total Yds/Game
330.5
396.0
South Carolina players to watch
1. USC quarterback Jake Bentley is now a question mark with a nagging knee injury. A lot swings on his status and him improving his play. For the season, he’s got 928 passing yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.
2. Top South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel has yet to get things going this season, outside a 58-yard catch-and-run against Kentucky. For the season, he has 22 catches for 206 yards and a pair of scores.
3. Senior safety Steven Montac has had an up-and-down start at a leader of USC’s defensive backfield. The group will be tested by Drew Lock and Missouri’s vertical passing game. This season, Montac has 20 tackles and three pass break-ups on the season.
Vanderbilt players to watch
1. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock sits ninth nationally with 320.8 passing yards per game. A candidate to be the No. 1 pick in draft, Lock is 1-2 against the Gamecocks in his career with four touchdowns and four interceptions. Meanwhile, South Carolina’s secondary is thinning as safeties Jamyest Williams and J.T. Ibe went down with injuries at Kentucky.
2. When healthy, Mizzou receiver Emanuel Hall is as good a downfield threat as any in the SEC. The senior is second in the league in yards per catch -- 23.9. A combination of a groin injury and Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker made Hall invisible against the Bulldogs in Missouri’s last game as he was held catch-less. Coming off a bye week, Hall should be itching for a bounce-back performance.
3. With Hall out, Lock still threw 48 times in the Georgia loss. His favorite target was tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. The All-SEC performer caught nine passes for 81 yards against the Bulldogs. He leads the Tigers with 23 grabs this season.
South Carolina depth chart
OFFENSE
WR
Deebo Samuel
Josh Vann
WR
Bryan Edwards
Chavis Dawkins
WR
Shi Smith
Randrecous Davis
OT
Blake Camper
Dylan Wonnum
OG
Zack Bailey
Eric Douglas
C
Donell Stanley
Chandler Farrell
OG
Sadarius Hutcherson
Jordan Rhodes
OT
Dennis Daley
Malik Young
QB
Jake Bentley
Michael Scarnecchia
Dakereon Joyner
RB
Rico Dowdle
OR Ty’Son Williams
OR A.J. Turner
OR Mon Denson
TE
Jacob August
Kyle Markway
TE
K.C. Crosby
Kiel Pollard
Defense
DE
Bryson Allen-Williams
Brad Johnson
DT
Javon Kinlaw
Kobe Smith
DT
Keir Thomas
J.J. Enagbare
DE
Aaron Sterling
Shameik Blackshear
WLB
Sherrod Greene
Eldridge Thompson
MLB
T.J. Brunson
Rosendo Louis
SLB
Daniel Fennell
Bryson Allen-Williams
CB
Keisean Nixon
Jaycee Horn
S
Steven Montac
Jamyest Williams
S
J.T. Ibe
Nick Harvey
CB
Rashad Fenton
Israel Mukuamu
Nickel
Jaycee Horn
Jamyest Williams
PK
Parker White
Alexander Woznick
KO
Parker White
Will Tommie
P
Joseph Charlton
Michael Almond
LS
Ben Asbury
Matthew Smith
KOR
Deebo Samuel
A.J. Turner
PR
Bryan Edwards
Nick Harvey
H
Danny Gordon
Michael Almond
Andrew Ramspacher contributed to this report
