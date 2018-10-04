NC State’s Emezie: ‘That was huge for me, to see what our team is really made of’

NC State wide receiver Emeka Emezie talks about the fumble on the goal line in last year's loss to Wake Forest and how he has bounced back.
By
Riding with Recruits: Drake Thomas

College Sports

Riding with Recruits: Drake Thomas

Drake Thomas, Heritage High School linebacker and NC State commit, takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and answers questions about the Wolfpack, his famous name and how close he was to committing to UNC.

Tunnel under Trinity Road open

College Sports

Tunnel under Trinity Road open

The pedestrian tunnel under Trinity Road in Raleigh, NC, opened at the end of September 2018. The 25-foot-wide tunnel allows crowds to go between Carter-Finley Stadium and the State Fairgrounds without having to cross Trinity Road.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service