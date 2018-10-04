Coach Dawn Staley talks about how the team looks without star A’ja Wilson

Drake Thomas, Heritage High School linebacker and NC State commit, takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and answers questions about the Wolfpack, his famous name and how close he was to committing to UNC.
South Carolina football senior offensive lineman Blake Camper says the Gamecocks are staying calm and collected heading into a crucial matchup with Missouri despite outside worries about the momentum of USC's season.
South Carolina football defensive leader T.J. Brunson discusses how the Gamecocks are preparing to face Missouri's up-tempo offense and its leader, quarterback Drew Lock, as well as why playing USC's offense helps in that preparation.
South Carolina star wide receiver Deebo Samuel says quarterback Jake Bentley has been recovering from injury as the Gamecocks prepare to face Missouri on Saturday, and also discusses what backup QB Michael Scarnecchia can do if he has to play Mizzou.
The pedestrian tunnel under Trinity Road in Raleigh, NC, opened at the end of September 2018. The 25-foot-wide tunnel allows crowds to go between Carter-Finley Stadium and the State Fairgrounds without having to cross Trinity Road.
Duke wide receiver Jonathan Lloyd tells reporters that the Blue Devils did not play up to their standards in the loss to Virginia Tech Saturday night Sept. 29, 2018 snapping Duke's seven-game winning streak.
Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Ricky Person gains 27-yards during the Wolfpack's victory over Virginia at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Person, in his first game for the Wolfpack, had 108 yards.
