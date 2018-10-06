ECU fails to find end zone for first time in 6 years in loss to Temple

Temple quarterback Anthony Russo threw touchdowns to four different receivers to lead the Owls to a 49-6 win over ECU on Saturday.
The Pirates (2-3, 0-2 AAC) never found the end zone at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, marking the first time since Sept. 22, 2012, against UNC in Chapel Hill that an ECU team failed to score a touchdown.
Russo (21 of 25, 254 yards) gave the Owls a 14-point head start in the first quarter, with a 24-yard pass to Sean Ryan and 7-yard pass to Branden Mack. He found Isaiah Wright for a 19-yard score to put Temple ahead 35-3 at the half, and threw his final touchdown, a 31-yarder in the third, to Randle Jones.
Temple (3-3, 2-0 AAC) also got a 59-yard punt return from Wright in the second quarter, and scored on 1-yard runs by Ryquell Armstead (20-91) in the second and Freddie Booth-Lloyd in the fourth.
Kicker Jake Verity provided the only points for the Pirates, hitting a 29-yard field goal in the second quarter and one from 42 yards in the fourth. Verity has made all 10 of his attempts this season.
ECU quarterback Reid Herring finished 17-for-31 for 112 yards. The Pirates’ other quarterback, freshman Holton Ahlers, led the team in rushing with 56 yards on 5 carries.
Comments