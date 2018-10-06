See the top photos from the USC vs. Missouri game

See the top photos and moments from the Gamecocks 35-37 victory over Missouri on October 6.
By
Riding with Recruits: Drake Thomas

College Sports

Riding with Recruits: Drake Thomas

Drake Thomas, Heritage High School linebacker and NC State commit, takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and answers questions about the Wolfpack, his famous name and how close he was to committing to UNC.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service